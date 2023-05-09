Three California Lottery players won over $12 million from lottery games, the state lottery office announced Tuesday.

Two lottery players, Luis Castaneda Esparza and Baltazar Hernandez-Jimenez, won $5 million each after playing the Year of Fortune and Neon Cash Party scratcher games.

Esparza purchased the winning scratcher game at a Chevron station in Brea in Orange County. Hernandez-Jimenez bought the Neon Cash Party scratcher ticket at a 7-Eleven location in San Leandro in Alameda County.

“Both players matched the same number, 36, on their scratchers tickets to win their $5 million prizes,” a news release said.

Ali Dib, who purchased a Mega Millions ticket in November, won about $2 million after the ticket matched five out of the six winning numbers. The ticket was purchased at a Shell station in San Bruno, San Mateo County.

The current Mega Millions jackpot stands at $83 million and people interested in participating in the Tuesday night drawing can purchase a ticket at lottery retailers until 7:45 p.m.

Any ticket purchased after the cutoff time will be considered for the next drawing, which will be on Friday.

Multiple California Lottery players have been lucky winners recently, including Edwin Castro, who won the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November.

Castro recently used some of his winnings to purchase a Hollywood Hills mansion for $25.5 million and a $4 million home in Altadena.