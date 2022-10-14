Three Chilean men have been sentenced to prison after ransacking a Nordstrom Rack store in Thousand Oaks.

The three men are Chilean nationals who authorities say are members of an organized South

American theft group.

The men were arrested for stealing around $5,300 worth of jewelry from a Nordstrom Rack store, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

These “crime tourists” involve professional South American burglars, typically from Colombia or Chile, who enter the country with the intent to rob wealthy homes or carry out large burglaries, according The Washington Post.

Two suspects, Roberto Rojas-Solis, 22, and Francisco Osorio, 29, both pleaded guilty to commercial burglary, grand theft and other charges. They were sentenced to 16 months in prison.

A third suspect, Maximo Bravo, 18, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a crime and accessory and was sentenced to 240 days in jail.

Authorities across Southern California are still investigating the South American theft group for multiple burglaries committed at retail stores.