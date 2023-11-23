Three people, including an infant, were all taken to the hospital in critical condition Thursday after a driver crashed into them near a bus stop in the Manchester Square neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of W. 83rd Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A man and woman were among those injured in the crash, in addition to the infant. All three were transported to a regional trauma center by LAFD Paramedics, a news release said.

At least one vehicle collided with the pedestrians “at or near” a bus stop, authorities said.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

No other details about the incident were available at this time.