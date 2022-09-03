Two adults and a child sustained burn injuries from a fire that broke out at an apartment building located on 1368 W 24th St, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced on Twitter.

The adults, who have been identified as a 35-year-old male and 30-year-old female, and the 10-year-old child have been taken to a local hospital. Their names haven’t been released.

The apartment building is less than a mile from University Park, near the University of Southern California campus.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, it took a team of 34 firefighters approximately 11 minutes to extinguish the flames. An investigation into how the fire started is currently underway.

Fires across California have been reported recently.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as temperatures climbed during the Labor Day weekend. He also encouraged people to reduce their electricity demand to help ease the strain on the state’s power grid.

Recently, the Route Fire in Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County burned over 5,000 acres and destroyed two structures.