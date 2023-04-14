Three men have been arrested in connection with a criminal retail theft organization that allegedly targeted multiple Home Depot stores across Southern California.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol’s Southern Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force have recovered about $150,000 in merchandise from the arrests, the department announced.

Thirty-one-year-old Luis Delasancha, 39-year-old Everardo Carrillo and 26-year-old Agustin Garfiaz Jr. were arrested on Thursday by officers after a three-month investigation into the crime organization’s alleged activities.

The three suspects were arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft, grand theft, and receiving stolen property.

Delasancha and Carrillo are from Orange County, while Garfiaz is from Los Angeles County.

The group allegedly targeted Home Depot stores in L.A., Orange, Ventura, and San Diego counties.

The investigation remains active and can involve prosecution by the California Attorney General’s Office, according to a news release.

The public can report organized retail theft incidents to the CHP online.