An officer-involved shooting occurred after a woman allegedly attacked four people in Tarzana.

According to the LAPD, authorities first received multiple calls regarding separate assaults in the 5700 block of Reseda Boulevard around 8:35 a.m.

Responding officers encountered the suspect, only described as a 30-year-old Black female, armed with a metal pipe. She was shot by police and transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Out of the four victims, two were transported to nearby hospitals in stable condition, one refused treatment at the scene, and one victim’s condition remains unknown.

No officers were injured in the shooting, and a metal pipe was recovered at the scene.

Traffic in the area will be impacted for several hours due to the investigation.

Sofia Pop Perez and Luis Zuniga contributed to this report.