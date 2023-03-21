Three women have stolen more than $13,000 worth of merchandise from stores across the City of Los Angeles and Los Angeles County. (LAPD)

Detectives from the LAPD’s Commercial Crimes Division Organized Retail Theft Unit are searching for three women responsible for targeting and stealing from retail stores in the City of Los Angeles and other locations throughout L.A. County.

According to authorities, the suspects enter businesses with empty purses or shopping bags and then hide makeup, eye care and medication in their empty bags and leave the store without paying.

The suspects are responsible for stealing over $13,000 in merchandise, officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department released descriptions of the three suspects:

Suspect 1: 21- to 25-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs approximately 280 pounds

Suspect 2: 24- to 30-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs approximately 240 pounds

Suspect 3: 25- to 30-year-old Black female with black hair with red streaks and brown eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs approximately 210 pounds.

The suspects were seen in a grey two-door 2007 Honda Civic with a California license plate “6BJA376”.

The three suspects were seen driving this grey two-door 2007 Honda Civic with the California license plate “6BJA376”. (LAPD)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Holguin, Detective Franssen, or Detective Prieto with the Commercial Crimes Division at 213-486-5920. Calls during non-business hours or weekends should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

Tips can be submitted online at www.lacrimestoppers.org with the option to remain anonymous.