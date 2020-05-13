Thunderbirds to fly over L.A., San Diego on Friday in salute to essential workers

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Denver, Colorado, to honor essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic on April 18, 2020. (U.S. Air Force / Staff Sgt. Cory W. Bush)

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will honor medical workers and first responders with a flyover salute across Los Angeles on Friday.

Six F-16 Fighting Falcons will take formation over L.A. They’ll take off at 1:10 p.m. and fly around the area for about 30 minutes, the Thunderbirds said in a news release.

Another flyover will take place earlier Friday afternoon in San Diego, taking off at noon and lasting around 15 minutes.

The demonstration is a tribute to all essential personnel working through the coronavirus pandemic, Thunderbirds leader Lt. Col. John Caldwell said.

“It is an honor for our team to salute the countless Californians who have committed to keeping the communities safe during this difficult time in our nation,” Caldwell said in a statement. “We hope to give onlookers a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline of our fight against COVID-19.”

A specific flight path will be released Thursday. Last month, a Thunderbirds flyover in Las Vegas went over 18 hospitals and medical centers in the area.

Those who live along the flight path will hear a few moments of jet noise, and may be able to see the aircraft flying in formations from their windows.

People were asked to refrain from traveling to landmarks or gathering in crowds to observe the event.

“Residents in these areas will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their home- quarantine and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event,” according to the release.

A separate flyover that is set to take place Wednesday, lasting about two hours as aircraft salute workers from Sacramento to Santa Barbara. The four F-15c Eagle aircraft were originally expected to appear in the skies over Los Angeles as well, but Cal Guard modified the flight path.

For full release: https://t.co/EprguidNoo pic.twitter.com/fsBmDcsLR4 — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) May 12, 2020