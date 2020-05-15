Thunderbirds to salute COVID-19 workers in SoCal with flyover on Friday: Here’s where and when to watch

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are set to soar over Southern California Friday to honor health care workers, first responders and other essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

Six F-16C/D Fighting Falcons will fly in precision formation past hospitals and medical centers in L.A., Orange, Riverside, Ventura and San Diego counties throughout the afternoon.

The first leg of the aerial tribute will begin around noon in southern San Diego and conclude about 25 minutes later near Escondido, according to the Thunderbirds.

A second flyover will start in the Laguna Niguel area around 1:35 p.m. From there, the aircraft will head in a northerly direction, passing through Irvine and Anaheim, and reaching El Monte before swooping west and heading through downtown L.A. about 10 minutes after that.

The Thunderbirds will reach the Santa Monica area before banking south, where the Falcons will zip by coastal stretches of El Segundo and Manhattan Beach and into Long Beach. The flyover will reenter Orange County, turning inland in the Newport Beach area.

Costa Mesa and Santa Ana will be along the next section of the route, which is scheduled to enter the Corona area around 2 p.m. The Thunderbirds will circle around Riverside and finish the leg near Mead Valley.

The last flyover will begin in the Port Hueneme area around 3:05 p.m., zooming through Camarillo, Simi Valley and the western edge of the San Fernando Valley before wrapping up north of Santa Clarita at 3:10 p.m.

Tomorrow's #AmericaStrong flyover serves as a salute to frontline COVID-19 responders in California.



IMPORTANT CHANGE: Los Angeles flyover start time shifted and will now start at 1:35 PM (not 1:10 PM) #InThisTogether 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Wnv7NqeGSH — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) May 14, 2020

The purpose of the demonstration is to honor essential who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from the Thunderbirds.

One of the pilots involved in the flyover told KTLA it was very meaningful for him to participate in the event.

“I think just if you can give that little bit of support and inspiration to all these medical workers and essential personnel, the people that are fighting for us on our absolute worst day, then it’s totally worth it,” Major Zane Taylor said.

Those along the flight route can expect to hear the loud roar of jet noise for a few moments as the Falcons are visible in the sky.

Officials have asked people to take in the aerial salute from the comfort of their own homes and are urging residents not to travel anywhere or gather in large groups to watch.

Those who do witness the breathtaking sight are encouraged to share images of the flyover on social media, using the hashtags #AmericaStrong and #Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds have participated in other tributes recently to thank health care workers, including one in Las Vegas that went over 18 hospitals and medical centers in the area last month.