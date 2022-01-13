Thursday forecast: Cooler and cloudier

Look for cloudy skies and cooler temperatures across the Southland Thursday.

Afternoon highs will still be slightly above average despite the increased cloud coverage.

Look for a chance of drizzle along some coastal areas.

Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: High         
  • Surf height: West Facing Beaches – 5 to 8 feet through mid morning, subsiding to 3 to 6 feet. South Facing Beaches – 2 to 4 feet. 
  • Water temperature: 55 to 58 Degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Friday

  • Rip current risk: High             
  • Surf height: West Facing Beaches – 3 to 6 feet. South Facing Beaches – 2 to 4 feet. 
  • Remarks: West swell

