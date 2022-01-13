Thursday forecast: Cooler and cloudier

Look for cloudy skies and cooler temperatures across the Southland Thursday.
Afternoon highs will still be slightly above average despite the increased cloud coverage.
Look for a chance of drizzle along some coastal areas.
Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Thursday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: West Facing Beaches – 5 to 8 feet through mid morning, subsiding to 3 to 6 feet. South Facing Beaches – 2 to 4 feet.
- Water temperature: 55 to 58 Degrees
- Remarks: West swell
Friday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: West Facing Beaches – 3 to 6 feet. South Facing Beaches – 2 to 4 feet.
- Remarks: West swell