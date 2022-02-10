Thursday forecast: Gusty winds continue; chance of rain next week

Look for another afternoon of gusty winds and warm temperatures across much of the Southland Thursday.

The strong winds are expected to continue, if not increase even more, overnight.

Next week, forecasters will turn their attention to a chance of rain as high pressure breaks down over the region.

Temperatures will also drop considerably as we begin a new week under cloudier skies.

This complete change in our weather pattern is expected to occur Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.