Thursday forecast: Gusty winds continue; chance of rain next week

Local news

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for another afternoon of gusty winds and warm temperatures across much of the Southland Thursday.

The strong winds are expected to continue, if not increase even more, overnight.

Next week, forecasters will turn their attention to a chance of rain as high pressure breaks down over the region.

Temperatures will also drop considerably as we begin a new week under cloudier skies.

This complete change in our weather pattern is expected to occur Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

 

Latest News

More News