Thursday forecast: Gusty winds to return

Local news

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for mostly sunny skies as Southern California braces for another round of gusty winds Thursday.

Wind advisories begin Thursday evening and continue until Friday afternoon for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to the National Weather Service. Wind advisories for some areas further south will extend into Saturday.

Afternoon tempertures are expected to remain a few degrees above average heading into the weekend.

Look for cooler, below average temperatures to return early next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

 

Latest News

More News