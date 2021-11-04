Thursday forecast: Sunny skies; chance of rain next week

Look for sunny skies after a few morning clouds Thursday.
Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range.
Warmer afternoon highs are expected as we head into the weekend.
Another chance for rain arrives next week, most likely on Tuesday.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Thursday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 58 to 63 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Friday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 2 to 6 feet
- Remarks: West swell