Thursday forecast: Sunny skies; chance of rain next week

Look for sunny skies after a few morning clouds Thursday.

Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range.

Warmer afternoon highs are expected as we head into the weekend.

Another chance for rain arrives next week, most likely on Tuesday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 58 to 63 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Friday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 2 to 6 feet

Remarks: West swell