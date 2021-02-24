‘Purely an accident’: No charges planned in Tiger Woods crash in Palos Verdes, sheriff says

The rollover crash on a steep road in Rancho Palos Verdes that badly broke legendary golfer Tiger Woods’ leg and may have jeopardized his career was an accident, and no criminal charges will be filed against Woods, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday.

“This is purely an accident,” Villanueva said at a news conference.

The “black box” from Woods’ SUV will provide investigators with information on how fast he was driving when he lost control just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, Villanueva said.

Villanueva had previously said Woods’ vehicle was traveling at a “relatively greater speed than normal” when it crossed the center divider and rolled over, ending up about 30 yards up a hillside.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.