Tiger Woods doesn’t remember the crash that hospitalized him, but the SUV does

A crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Tiger Woods has told authorities he doesn’t remember the rollover crash that landed him in a hospital with metal rods and pins in his leg.

But the SUV he was driving does.

Like other modern cars and trucks, the Genesis GV80 that Woods was driving when he crashed was equipped with an electronic data recorder and other computer hardware meant to serve as a digital witness of sorts — filled with information investigators can use to piece together the seconds before and during the accident.

The devices are part of a broader array of safety technology built into many newer vehicles. Vehicles in the Genesis line — Hyundai’s luxury brand — for example, also feature artificial intelligence software that keeps a watchful eye, sending alerts if it detects the driver is distracted or closes his or her eyes while driving.

