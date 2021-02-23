Tiger Woods hospitalized after rollover crash in Palos Verdes area; ‘jaws of life’ used to extricate golfer from wreck

Tiger Woods was hospitalized after a solo-vehicle rollover crash on Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Woods was the lone occupant in the vehicle when it crashed about 7:12 a.m. in the area of Hawthorne Boulevard and Blackhorse Road, on the border of Rancho Palos Verdes and Rolling Hills Estates, a sheriff’s statement said.

First responders had to use the “jaws of life” to extricate the golfing legend from the vehicle, which was heavily damaged, according to the statement.

Woods was transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries and in unknown conditions

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021