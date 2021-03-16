Tiger Woods returns home 3 weeks after being hospitalized in Palos Verdes crash

Tiger Woods looks on during a trophy ceremony at the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

Tiger Woods said he is back home and recovering Tuesday, three weeks after he was hospitalized following a crash in Palos Verdes.

The golf star suffered a serious leg injury on Feb. 23, when the SUV he was driving went off the road in the area of Hawthorne Boulevard and Blackhorse Road, rolling over a downhill stretch apparently known for accidents.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Woods said in a tweet posted Tuesday evening. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few week.”

Woods, 45, was the lone occupant of the vehicle when it crashed around 7:12 a.m. on the border of Rancho Palos Verdes and Rolling Hills Estates — part of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, authorities said at the time.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods was not impaired while driving, and it was “purely an accident.”

