19-year-old Anthony Barajas, Corona movie theater shooting victim dies

Rylee Goodrich and Anthony Barajas (right) are seen in images posted on GoFundMe.

The second victim in the deadly shooting inside a Corona movie theater earlier this week has died from his injuries, officials announced Saturday.

Anthony Barajas, 19, had been on life support after he and his friend, 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich were shot in the head during an “unprovoked” attack inside a movie theater in Corona Monday.

“The Corona Police Department has been notified that Anthony Barajas passed away early this morning,” the agency said in a statement. “We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.