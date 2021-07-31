19-year-old Anthony Barajas, Corona movie theater shooting victim dies

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rylee Goodrich and Anthony Barajas (right) are seen in images posted on GoFundMe.

Rylee Goodrich and Anthony Barajas (right) are seen in images posted on GoFundMe.

The second victim in the deadly shooting inside a Corona movie theater earlier this week has died from his injuries, officials announced Saturday. 

Anthony Barajas, 19, had been on life support after he and his friend, 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich were shot in the head during an “unprovoked” attack inside a movie theater in Corona Monday.

“The Corona Police Department has been notified that Anthony Barajas passed away early this morning,” the agency said in a statement. “We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News