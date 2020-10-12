TikTok star celebrates Lakers’ big win to Queen’s ‘We are the champions’

It’s official: TikTok sensation Nathan Apodaca is a Lakers fan.

The social-media star took another pleasure cruise on his trusty skateboard this weekend — this time to the tune of Queen’s “We Are the Champions” in honor of the Lakers’ big win.

After the Lakers scored their first NBA championship in a decade on Sunday, Apodaca filmed his latest video, cruising down the highway while wearing a No. 8 Kobe Bryant jersey and trading his signature Cran-Raspberry Ocean Spray for some celebratory Chardonnay.

“We are the champions, my friend,” Freddie Mercury sings on the 1977 hit, as Apodaca sips his wine and lip syncs along, mirroring his original viral video to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” “And we’ll keep on fighting ‘til the end.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.