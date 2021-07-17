TikTok tip leads to arrest of Compton murder suspect

A tip from a TikTok account led to the arrest of a Compton murder suspect.

25-year-old Victor Sosa was found and taken into custody in Rosarito Mexico.

Sosa allegedly stabbed his girlfriend Daisy Delao on February 23rd. Her body was found along the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard in an unincorporated area of Compton.

“No matter how many years he gets in jail, I can never get her back. Never. He stole so much from me,” Delao’s mother, Susana Salas, said.

In search of justice for her death, Delao’s grieving friends turned to TikTok to help authorities capture the 19-year-old’s alleged killer. They used the hashtag #JusticeForDaisy.

Sheriff’s officials say the tip that led investigators to Sosa was information that he had been working at a popular bar and nightclub in the coastal city of Rosarito, after someone spotted his picture on TikTok.

Sosa was arrested on July 2 and brought back to L.A. to face charges. He has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder.

Friends of the victim posted pictures of Daisy hoping the public would remember her face and the life lost, but also the suspect wanted in connection with her murder who was still roaming the streets.

Salas said her daughter ended her relationship with Sosa just weeks before her murder and claims he was physically abusing her.

Salas also said Sosa texted her daughter the night of the killing and convinced her to come outside her home, unaware it would be the last time she’d see her family.

While the grief of losing a child has been unimaginable, Salas says she finds comfort in knowing her daughter’s accused killer is off the streets and behind bars.