Isaiah Garza, an influencer who boasts 7.7 million followers on TikTok, notes he was “once homeless & now changing lives” in his bio.

Recently, one of those lives was 97-year-old veteran William Goode, whom Garza took on a surprise trip to Disneyland. The video documenting their journey has racked up 16 million views as of Wednesday night.

“Whenever I would get a little bit of extra money, I would go just give it back to people,” Garza told KTLA. Then one day I made a video doing it, and the first video I did just went viral and my life kind of changed and I just made it a career … My entire life’s passion is to change people’s lives.”

The pair ate the treats, rode the attractions and generally had a great time.

“I will remember this day for a long time,” Goode said while choking up with emotion. “You don’t know how much I appreciate this. You really – you really don’t know.”

“Was honestly one of my favorite days ever!!!,” Garza commented on his post.

For Goode, the feeling is mutual, and he hopes that next time he goes to Disneyland, the friends can catch the rides they missed.

“I just want to tell him I love him,” Goode said. “You’ve been good to me… He’s been so good… I just can’t believe this guy.”