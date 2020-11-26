Tim Lynn signs off as Sky5 pilot-reporter, retiring after 11 years at KTLA

After a wild year of news, the day before Thanksgiving marked the end of an era with Tim Lynn signing off as KTLA’s helicopter pilot and reporter in the sky.

Lynn, the voice of Sky5 in the afternoons and evenings for more than a decade, is retiring to spend more time with his family.

In an interview from the skies above L.A. Wednesday afternoon, Lynn talked about his start in the U.S. Coast Guard and law enforcement, shared some of his favorite moments captured by Sky5’s camera and his plans for retirement.

Lu Parked and Glen Walker interviewed Lynn for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Nov. 25, 2020.

(6/6)Don’t get me wrong, I still will be flying a helicopter now and then, because severe side effects do occur would you suddenly stop!



Thank you again for the opportunity to fly and say “that’s the latest from overhead, let me send it back to you in the studio” pic.twitter.com/J3ljRdvTjh — Tim Lynn (@Sky5Tim) November 24, 2020