‘Time for fun:’ O.C. Fair kicks off in Costa Mesa

A year after being canceled due to the pandemic, the Orange County Fair is back, kicking off its 23-day run in Costa Mesa Friday.

Guests will be able to enjoy the fair’s petting zoo, its new exhibits, performances and carnival rides beginning at 10 a.m.

Centennial Farm’s pig cam can even be seen live at ocfair.com/pigcam.

There will also be a new Piano Madness show featuring dueling piano players in the Plaza Pacific nightly, according to a news release.

“Bringing back the O.C. Fair to our community means our staff can do what we love to do and what we do best – make people happy!” said Michele Richards, O.C. Fair & Event Center CEO.

Tickets for the fair, which runs through Aug. 15, must be purchased in advance on the ocfair.com website or through the O.C. Fair 2021 mobile app.

Capacity will be limited and masks are required indoors for unvaccinated guests, the news release stated.

Ticket prices are as follows:

$12 general admission for Wednesday and Thursday

$14 general admission for Friday, Saturday and Sunday

$7 for children 6-12 years old and seniors 60 and over

Free for children 5 and younger

General parking for the fair, located at 88 Fair Dr. in Costa Mesa, will be $10, according to the news release.

The fair will be open each day at 10 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursdays. It will stay open until midnight on weekends.

“This year’s fair theme is ‘Time for Fun’ and it could not be more fitting,” Richards said.