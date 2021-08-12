‘Time to do the right thing’: L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez discusses push to require vaccine proof indoors

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez spoke to KTLA Thursday about the city’s move towards requiring proof of vaccination indoors at certain public spaces.

The City Council on Wednesday voted to direct the city attorney to draft an ordinance requiring patrons to have at least one dose of the vaccine to be able to enter indoor public spaces like restaurants, bars, retail establishments, fitness centers, spas, concert venues and movie theaters.

“I’m trying to implore people to get vaccinated,” Martinez said. “It’s time to do the right thing so that we can put this behind us.”

She addressed those who are refusing to roll up their sleeves and who say that getting vaccinated is a personal choice.

“Your personal choice is actually impacting everyone else’s health … when you choose not to get vaccinated, you’re actually putting yourself at risk for getting infected and infecting others,” the City Council president said.

Martinez introduced the motion to implement the added safeguard with Councilman Mitch O’Farrell last week.

The city council gave instructions for officials to work with business owners that would be implementing the requirement, something lawmakers hope will help the city avoid more shutdowns.

“Our intent is not to tell business what to do, but to actually make them part of the process,” Martinez said.

L.A. County has seen an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, one that has officials scrambling to vaccinate more residents. So far, 62% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated, according to county health department data.

“This fourth surge could be preventable if people just get vaccinated,” Martinez said.