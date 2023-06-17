A tiny dog is recovering after a homeless man kicked it in Venice on Wednesday.

Laura Michele Rosenfeld was walking her dog Bart around 3 p.m. when a homeless man “danced” up to them, according to a GoFundMe set up to help pay for Bart’s medical bills.

“[He] kicked Bart so hard, he flew into the metal claw of the…tractor city workers were using to repair the street,” the GoFundMe said.

A good Samaritan began CPR on the dog and instructed bystanders to call 911. The GoFundMe page credits her as a former firewoman who was on vacation with her son when she jumped into action.

The page’s organizer, Laura Valdivia, ran to help Rosenfeld and Bart and drove them to the animal hospital. Veterinarians were able to get him into a more stable condition, but due to the swelling in his head, he remains unable to stand on his own.

Valdivia shared an update from Rosenfeld in the GoFundMe message:

“From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank everyone for helping me save my doggie. He has a very long road of recovery ahead, but I will be with him every step of the way and I’m touched by the amount of support.”