To test compliance of social distancing rules, Manhattan Beach reopens popular park

A popular park in Manhattan Beach partially reopens Saturday as officials test whether or not locals will follow social distancing and facial covering rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Manhattan Beach City Council this week voted to open the green spaces at the 18-acre Polliwog Park at 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The Manhattan Beach Historical House, Botanical Garden, Begg Pool, sports fields, playground and fitness equipment, dog run, picnic pads and restrooms will remain inaccessible.

Park visitors must wear facial coverings and remain at least 6 feet away from people who are not part of their household.

Personnel will patrol the park, and violators may face a fine. The park will shut down if the public doesn’t follow the rules, the city said.

According to Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery, the trial will help the city evaluate if parks can reopen in the city. Parks and other recreational facilities have been closed since March 19.

Police Chief Derrick Abell has expressed concern about non-residents increasing the crowd at the park when it temporarily reopens, the Daily Breeze reported Wednesday.

“This will be a snapshot of what it will be like in the days and weeks ahead,” the chief said. “We’ve had issues downtown with people gathering outside establishments.”

Officials across Southern California have been warning residents to avoid flocking beaches and other outdoor spaces as the first heat wave of the season hits the region.

As of Friday, Los Angeles County has recorded more than 18,500 COVID-19 cases—including 64 in the city of Manhattan Beach. More than 800 people have died of the disease in the county.