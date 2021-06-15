Toddler drowns in pool of Chino Hills home where marijuana cultivation was found: SBSD

An investigation is underway following the drowning death of a 2-year-old girl in Chino Hills, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Deputies responded around 6:30 a.m. Sunday to Kaiser Hospital in Ontario, where the toddler had been rushed after being pulled unresponsive from the pool, according to a sheriff’s news release. She was pronounced dead after unsuccessful attempts to revive her.

The 2-year-old, identified as Melanie Garcia, had apparently woken up early and exited the home in the 15000 block of Rolling Ridge Drive into the backyard, detectives said. She was found in the pool’s shallow end by her parents.

Detectives searched the home during the investigation and found a marijuana cultivation, as well as unregistered firearms, the release stated. Unspecified amounts of marijuana and concentrated cannabis were recovered from the location by a sheriff’s Narcotics Division team.

Neither parent exhibited signs of being under the influence, and authorities stressed that no one was arrested. The case has been forwarded for review to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether any charges will be filed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Eric Ogaz at 909-387-3589. Anonymous tips can be left by dialing 1-800-782-7463 or through the website www.wetip.com.