A 23-month-old girl died Tuesday after she was hit by a delivery van in Irvine.

Irvine police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Estancia in a residential housing community.

Police and Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded to the area for a report of a collision in a parking lot.

Upon their arrival, they located the driver of Amazon van that had hit the girl. Paramedics rendered aid, but the girl was declared dead at the scene.

She has not been identified at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and police do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to contact the Irvine Police Department at 949-724-7000.