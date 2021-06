Brittany Markham from Newhall is fighting for more time with her only child Damian who just turned two and was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease back in March.

The Markham family started a campaign to raise money for the Wylder Nation Foundation, a non profit with a mission to find a way to slow the progression of the disease.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 news on June 3, 2021.