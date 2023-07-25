A man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a child in a stolen vehicle in San Bernardino County.

The suspect was identified as Angel Perez, 27, from San Jacinto, by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

On July 23, deputies responded to reports of a kidnapping on the 18800 block of 4th Street in Bloomington around 7:42 p.m.

The child’s mother told deputies Perez, who is an estranged family member, arrived at her home and took her 5-year-old child along with her vehicle without permission.

Perez fled the scene and authorities began searching the neighborhood. An AMBER Alert was activated for the kidnapped toddler.

Multiple units took part in the search including sheriff’s aviation and the sheriff’s bloodhound. PA announcements from patrol units and assistance from additional local agencies also aided in the search.

During the search, Riverside County deputies in Jurupa Valley responded to reports of an “erratic male throwing beer bottles at vehicles at a gas station” on the 5500 block of Mission Avenue.

Arriving deputies identified the “erratic male” as Perez and took him into custody, The 5-year-old child was located inside the stolen vehicle and was unharmed, authorities said.

“The child was evaluated by paramedics and returned to the mother unharmed, along with her vehicle,” SBSD said.

Perez was arrested on charges of kidnapping, child endangerment and stolen vehicle. He was booked at the West Valley Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Fontana Sheriff’s Station investigators at 909-356-6767. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.