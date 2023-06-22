King Josiah Johnson is seen in an image provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives asked for the public’s help Thursday in their search for a missing toddler who disappeared from the city of Palmdale.

King Josiah Johnson was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 39000 block of 180th St. E, according to a bulletin posted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators expressed concern for Johnson’s well-being and described the search as a “critical missing” situation.

Johnson is 2 years old, stands 3 feet tall, and weighs 27 pounds with brown curly hair, brown eyes, and a scar near his belly button.

King Josiah Johnson (left) and Stacy Deral Seymore are seen in images provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants.

Investigators said Johnson could be with his father Stacy Deral Seymore.

Seymore was described as a Black man standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds.

He was possibly driving a dark blue Dodge Ram truck with work gear in the back and a broken window.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.