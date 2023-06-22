Police in Pasadena are investigating after three people were injured, and a toddler narrowly escaped harm, in two separate shooting incidents last weekend.

Both shootings occurred on June 17, with officers from the Pasadena Police Department responding to the first incident near the intersection of Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue just after 9 p.m. Law enforcement was notified of the shooting by a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert.

At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting and were later notified that two male adults were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds sustained on Peoria Street.

Just 30 minutes later, officers responded to yet another ShotSpotter alert near the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Painter Street. At that scene, authorities discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

During the investigation, Robbery and Homicide detectives learned that the second victim was shot while driving his vehicle. His 2-year-old child was also in the car in a rear child-restraint seat.

“The child-restraint seat was struck multiple times with gunfire, but the child was miraculously not hit,” according to a PPD news release.

Police Chief Gene Harris called the indiscriminate shootings “heinous and cowardly,” and added that the incident was “particularly concerning in the case of infant children.”

While both shootings remain under investigation, authorities have not released any suspect descriptions, provided a motive for the shootings or confirmed whether the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.