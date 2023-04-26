A mother was arrested after her two children were found dirtied and wandering the streets in San Bernardino County on Monday.

The woman was identified as Egypt Ealy, 21, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to reports of two children — ages one and two, wandering around the 14900 block of Christopher Street in Adelanto around 10:35 a.m.

A witness told police they had to stop the children moments before they walked onto Mojave Drive, a road known to have excessive traffic, authorities said.

Both children were found dirty, with urine-soaked diapers, deputies said. The 1-year-old child was also found without shoes or pants.

The children’s mother was located and arrested for child endangerment. The two wandering children along with the suspect’s two other children were placed into the custody of Child and Family Services.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact S. Alvarez from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.