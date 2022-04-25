An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in East Los Angeles early Monday morning.

The shooting was reported about 1:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Kern Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The victim, described only as a male adult, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the shooting were immediately available and investigators have not released a description of the suspect or suspects.

Video showed investigators collecting evidence near some neighborhood businesses at the intersection of Kern Avenue and Olympic Boulevard. A residential area is also located near the crime scene.

A man expressed his concern about the growing number of violent crimes in the area.

“It’s too close to home,” the man said. “It’s terrifying to see all of this stuff happening around the neighborhood … Seems like people are just on a rampage now.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.