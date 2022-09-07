Flames from the Dixie Fire consume a home in the Indian Falls community of Plumas County, Calif., Saturday, July 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

California is no stranger to wildfires.

The Golden State has seen multiple fires throughout the state’s history and some of the most notorious fires have occurred since 2000.

Burnt vehicles are seen in Greenville, Calif., after the Dixie Wildfire Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. 2 (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

The August Complex Fire burned approximately 1.3 million acres in August 2020. This fire was started due to a lightning strike and affected Humboldt, Mendocino, Trinity, Tehama, Glenn, Lake and Colusa counties. One person died and 935 structures were destroyed, according to Cal Fire. The Dixie Fire burned approximately 964,000 acres in July 2021. This fire was started after a tree touched a powerline and affected Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta and Tehama in Northern California. One person died and approximately 1,300 structures were destroyed. The Mendocino Complex fire burned approximately 500,000 acres in July 2018. The fire was caused after a spark from an unidentified person’s hammer landed in a receptive fuel bed. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, they used a hammer to drive a metal stake into the ground to plug an underground yellow jacket nest. One person died and 280 structures were destroyed, according to Cal Fire. The SCU Lighting Complex Fire burned approximately 400,000 acres in August 2020. It destroyed about 400,000 acres and 222 structures. It affected Stanislaus, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa and San Joaquin counties. No people died. The Creek Fire burned approximately 400,000 acres in September 2020. The cause of the fire is still unknown. It affected Fresno and Madera counties and destroyed approximately 900 structures. No people died. The LNU Lighting Complex Fire burned approximately 400,000 acres in August 2020. A lightning strike and arson started this fire. It affected Northern California’s Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Yolo, Lake and Colusa counties. Six people died and approximately 1,500 structures were destroyed, according to Cal Fire. The North Complex Fire burned approximately 318,000 acres in August 2020. This fire was started by a lightning strike and affected Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties. Fifteen people died and approximately 2,300 structures were destroyed. The Thomas Fire burned approximately 300,000 acres in December 2017. Powerline inference started this fire and affected Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Two people died and about 1,000 structures were destroyed. The Cedar Fire burned approximately 300,000 acres in October 2003. According to the San Diego city website, this fire was started after a lost hunter lit a fire to signal help. It affected San Diego County. Fifteen people died and approximately 300,000 structures were destroyed. The Rush Fire burned approximately 300,000 acres in California and 50,000 in Nevada. The blaze started in August 2021 and affected Lassen County. No structures or people were hurt, according to Cal Fire.