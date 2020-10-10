Top Feuer deputy who worked on LADWP settlement quits city attorney’s office

Los Angeles City Hall is seen in a file photo. (Richard Vogel / Associated Press)

A key member of City Atty. Mike Feuer’s executive team who helped oversee the controversial settlement of a class-action lawsuit brought by Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers has stepped down.

Chief Deputy Atty. Jim Clark left August. 31, said Rob Wilcox, spokesman for the city attorney’s office.

Since joining the city attorney’s office in 2013, Clark helped supervise several high-profile cases, including a lawsuit brought against banking giant Wells Fargo and a sexual harassment lawsuit targeting Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar.

In an interview Friday, Clark said he quit to pursue mediation work. He also said he’d been unable to work alongside others in the city attorney’s office during the pandemic and missed that element of his job.

