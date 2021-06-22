Top Garcetti aide asked to ‘step away’ from duties after disparaging labor icon Dolores Huerta

Ana Guerrero, Mayor Eric Garcetti’s top aide, disparaged labor icon Dolores Huerta in Facebook comments reviewed by The Times, saying “I hate her” and using a Spanish term that translates to “jealous old lady.”

Huerta was one of several prominent California leaders — including state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, former Assembly Speaker John Pérez and Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo — to be criticized in the private Facebook group.

In a statement Tuesday, Garcetti he had asked Guerrero to “step away from her executive management responsibilities in the office.”

Guerrero, in a statement, said the comments were “offensive and wrong.” She said she wants to “apologize to my colleagues at City Hall and anyone in my life who looks up to and depends on me to set an example for leadership.”

Read the full story at LATimes.com.