Top Garcetti aide returns to L.A. City Hall after disparaging comments in private Facebook group

Ana Guerrero, a top aide to Mayor Eric Garcetti, returned Monday to Los Angeles City Hall after being placed on leave in June over disparaging comments she made in a private Facebook group.

Guerrero will no longer hold the title of chief of staff, but will work as a strategic advisor in the mayor’s office, said Garcetti spokesman Alex Comisar. There will be no change in her salary, Comisar said, with Guerrero continuing to earn more than $248,000 a year.

Garcetti placed Guerrero on leave after revelations that she mocked elected officials, city employees and others in a private Facebook group called Solid Gold, whose members included staff in Garcetti’s office. The posts viewed by The Times were from 2016 and 2017.

Guerrero said in a statement issued through the mayor’s office that she “apologized to the people who I offended and have spent time reflecting on the lessons learned.”

