A family in Loma Linda narrowly escaped injury after a crane tipped over and fell onto their home, causing extensive damage Friday.

The incident reportedly happened as a company contracted by SoCal Edison was working to replace some power poles in the area.

The homeowners, who have lived in the residence for 37 years, said that the power company sent out a notification about the work and possible power outages in the area late last week.

Damage done to a home in Loma Linda after crane tips over on Dec. 1, 2023. (KTLA)

Video of the scene shows heavy damage to the home, with the crane nearly splitting off a portion of the home over the garage.

City officials have yellow-tagged the structure, meaning it is not safe to stay in due to structural damage.

The homeowners told KTLA’s Shelby Nelson that they are now forced to stay in a hotel and have no idea when they will be able to get back into their home or if that will even be possible.

