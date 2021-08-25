Torrance All Stars to face South Dakota for chance to advance to Little League final 4

Torrance Little League’s 14-player All-Star team will face the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, team Wednesday for a chance to advance to the final four at the Little League Baseball World Series.

The game airs live on ESPN at 2 p.m.

It’s the first time in nearly three decades that a team from Los Angeles County is participating in the national tournament, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A GoFundMe page to raise money for the team’s Little League World Series journey had garnered more than $31,000.

Lynette Romero reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 25, 2021.