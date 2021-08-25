Torrance All Stars to face South Dakota for chance to advance to Little League final 4

Torrance Little League’s 14-player All-Star team will face the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, team Wednesday for a chance to advance to the final four at the Little League Baseball World Series.

The game airs live on ESPN at 2 p.m.

It’s the first time in nearly three decades that a team from Los Angeles County is participating in the national tournament, according to the Los Angeles Times.

GoFundMe page to raise money for the team’s Little League World Series journey had garnered more than $31,000.

Lynette Romero reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 25, 2021.

