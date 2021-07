Torrance police vehicles appear in a photo posted on the agency’s Facebook page in June 2014.

A baby and her mother were ejected from a vehicle during a car crash in Torrance Saturday afternoon, police said.

Both are in the hospital in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash shortly before 5 p.m. at West 220th Street and South Western Avenue, according to Sgt. Mark Ponegalek of the Torrance Police Department.

Another person from another vehicle in the crash was also transported to the hospital, and their condition is unknown, Ponegalek said.

The investigation remains ongoing.