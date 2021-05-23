Torrance event held to build community awareness, combat anti-Asian violence

Violence against Asian Americans and Asians continues to rise despite increased national attention and political action to end anti-Asian hate, a recently released report shows.

A report from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino found an increase in anti-Asian hate crime reports in the first quarter of 2021 compared to last year.

A special workout and community-building event was held Sunday at Wilson Park in Torrance to bring awareness to this issue.

Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 23, 2021.

