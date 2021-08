The Torrance Little League all-star baseball team racked up plenty of runs on Sunday to post a 9-0 win over Hamilton, Ohio at the Little League Baseball World Series.

The victory moved the SoCal team within two wins of the tournament final.

A GoFundMe page to raise money for the team’s Little League World Series journey had raised nearly $28,000 Sunday.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 22, 2021.