A performing arts center and dance studio is in serious danger of closing for the second time in the last few years.

Epicenter Arts + Entertainment in Torrance is hoping to raise enough money to keep its doors open and is asking for the community for help.

The business was greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic and owners say they have yet to receive any disaster relief funds.

In 2018 the performing arts center was able to raise about $30,000 to stay open. They are hoping for a similar fundraising miracle this time four years later.

To donate to the center’s GoFundMe page, click here.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on May 1, 2022.