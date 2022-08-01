The Torrance Police Department made an arrest in a sexual assault investigation, hours after asking for the public’s help to find the suspect.

The attack happened Sunday morning around 1 a.m. on the 4300 block of Emerald Street in Torrance.

Police say a woman was attacked and sexually assaulted by a man who left her badly injured as she tried to fight him off.

Investigators were “ working around the clock to identify the person responsible for this crime,” according to Torrance police, and on Monday, video of the alleged attacker was released by the Department.

The suspect was described by the victim as a man between the ages of 19 and 26 with a dark complexion and stocky build.

Residents in the area were urged to stay on alert and be aware of any criminal activity.

Late Monday night, the Police Department announced that an arrest had been made in the case.

Special investigators and detectives were able to identify a suspect in the investigation and around 7:30 p.m. Monday, officers were able to take a man into custody.

Police are still processing evidence and the man’s identity is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Torrance Police Department at 310-618-5641. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.