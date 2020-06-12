Torrance police to reveal identity of woman caught on camera unleashing racist remarks at park visitors

Torrance police are expected to reveal the identity of woman who unleashed racist tirades against three people at a local park.

The woman was captured on camera throwing insults and racist remarks in two separate incidents at Charles H. Wilson Park — telling a woman to “Go back to whatever (expletive) Asian country you belong in” and targeting a man and his 11-year-old son during a separate instance.

With a fake accent, the woman said to the man repeatedly: “You understand me, China man?”

For the second time in two days, videos emerged of a woman going on a racist tirade in Torrance on June 11, 2020, in this video obtained by KTLA.

On Friday, the Torrance Police Department announced a 3 p.m. press conference to release the woman’s identity. Authorities described her as a suspect in hateful speech and assault.

Another woman accused the suspect of assaulting her inside a public bathroom at the Del Amo Fashion Center, which is less than 2 miles from the park.

Kayceelyn Salminoa came forward after seeing the videos, saying she immediately recognized the older woman. Salminoa said the woman physically attacked her and shouted racist remarks.

“Crazy lady points down at me and says, ‘You better not get the eff up or else.’ And then I get up, of course, and then that’s when she physically grabs my hair and pushes me down and starts punching the back of my head,” Salminoa said.

On Friday morning, dozens of protesters gathered at the park where the incidents occurred. They wore all black and worked out together, paying tribute to the victim seen in the first video that surfaced Wednesday.

During that clip, the suspect spewed a racist tirade as she complained about the other woman using stairs at the park to exercise and wearing black in the “California sun.”

“Who wears black in California sun? Who the f–k wears black?” the woman remarked. Other times during the video, she made physical threats.

“Next time you ever talk to me like that you’re gonna get your a– kicked by my family,” she said. “They’re gonna f–k you up.”

When the victim asked why, the older woman complained about her using “the whole stairs to yourself.” The victim is seen pointing out the fact that there are other stairs at the park.

“Go back to whatever (expletive) Asian country you belong in,” the suspect is heard shouting at another time in the video. “This is not your place. This is not your home. We do not want you here.”

During the incident involving a man and his 11-year-old son, the woman told the man: “Do you know who my family is? You are so (expletive). You are going to get (expletive). You’re kids are gonna get (expletive).”

“It’s completely another thing to say racial slurs to minors. They need to be protected,” the man told KTLA.

He also shared some words of hope.

“Don’t be discouraged by this one sad incident,” he said. “But at the same time, this is a reality of where things are. So we need to make things right, and continue to fight.”