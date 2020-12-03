Torrance real estate developer pleads guilty in L.A. campaign money laundering case

A Torrance-based real estate developer pleaded guilty on Thursday to felony conspiracy, closing a major chapter in a campaign money laundering case that covered more than six years’ worth of political contributions to more than half a dozen Los Angeles politicians.

Businessman Samuel Leung, 70, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit campaign money laundering, admitting he took part in a scheme to reimburse campaign donations between January 2009 and February 2015. As part of the proceeding, Superior Court Judge Jose I. Sandoval dismissed a related bribery charge against Leung.

The plea came more than four years after a Times investigation revealed that a sprawling network of people directly or indirectly connected to Leung — more than 100 relatives, co-workers and others — made political donations totaling more than $600,000 while Leung’s apartment project, then known as Sea Breeze, was being reviewed at City Hall. The project was approved in 2015.

The Times went to the homes and workplaces of dozens of donors in 2016 to ask them about their contributions. Among those who agreed to be interviewed, 11 denied making contributions or said they didn’t remember doing so. One Chatsworth resident told The Times she had been reimbursed for at least one of her donations.

