The City of Torrance’s current logo. (City of Torrance)

The city of Torrance is launching a citywide logo competition which will challenge the public to design a new city logo.

Community members of all ages are invited to participate, and submissions can be made by an individual or a group.

The city says that the logo should reflect the values of Torrance and that submissions should include a brief description of the inspiration behind the design and why it should be selected.

The winning design and artist will be recognized at a future Torrance City Council meeting.

The deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. on March 31, and all submissions should be sent electronically to Logo@TorranceCA.gov in JPEG format.

For more information, visit the contest website.