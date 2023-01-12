Torrance police on Jan. 12, 2023 shared this image of a man accused of sexually assaulting three women.

A man who works as an armed security guard in Torrance has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting three women, police said Thursday.

Torrance police began investigating the guard in early December, when they learned he allegedly coerced a victim to “engage in sexual activity in lieu of being reported for trespassing on private property,” authorities said in a news release.

Investigators eventually found out the guard was targeting women who were homeless or suffering from drug addiction, police said. They identified three victims and arrested the suspect on Dec. 21.

Police did not release the man’s identity, but they provided a photo of the suspect in hopes of finding other potential victims.

Anyone who believes they may have been assaulted by the suspect is asked to call the Torrance Police Department at 310-238-3456.