Tory Lanez charged with assaulting Megan Thee Stallion in Hollywood Hills shooting

Megan Thee Stallion, left, arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug. 26, 2019. At right, Torey Lanez performs during Game Five of the NBA Finals in Toronto on June 10, 2019. (Charles Sykes/Invision/Associated Press, Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Hip-hop artist Tory Lanez was charged Thursday with shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion during an argument earlier this year.

Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan Thee Stallion’s feet, hitting her, after she left a SUV during a fight in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

He faces two felony charges — assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Prosecutors are also seeking a sentencing enhancement for the allegation that Peterson inflicted great bodily injury.

A message sent to Lanez’s representative was not immediately returned.

Lanez, a 27-year-old Canadian rapper and singer whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is due to be arraigned Tuesday in L.A. He could face up to 22 years and eight months in state prison if convicted as charged.

The charges come more than a month after the 25-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Megan Pete, publicly named Lanez as the man who shot her in the feet.

“Yes … Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and people to these blogs lying,” Pete said on Instagram Live. “Stop lying.”

She’s discussed the shooting in several often emotional Instagram videos, calling it “super scary” and “the worst experience of my life.”

Pete underwent surgery following the shooting, for treatment of a gunshot wound and to have shrapnel removed from her left heel, according to medical records obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

She declined to tell police that night that she had been shot, and initial reports were only that a woman had foot injuries consistent with broken glass. She has said that she was too frightened the situation would have escalated if she revealed to police that there had been gunfire.

Pete is identified in the felony complaint only as Megan P.

Lanez was arrested the night of the shooting but released after posting bail. Prosecutors are recommending that his bail be set at $1.1 million at his arraignment.

Lanez has not spoken publicly about the incident. On Sept. 24, he said on his social media accounts that he would break his silence that evening, but that announcement turned out to be a teaser for the release of his fifth studio album, “Daystar.”

Pete has been outspoken since the incident, speaking up against those she says have spread misinformation about the shooting, downplayed it or mocked her for it.

When the “WAP” and “Savage” rapper performed on “Saturday Night Live” last weekend, she cut the music to speak on racial justice with the words “Protect Black Women” flashing on the screen behind her.

At the time of the shooting, Megan Thee Stallion was already a major hip-hop star following a triumphant year that saw her nominated for artist of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Lanez has not reached the stardom that Megan the Stallion has, but had a Billboard top 20 hit with “Luv” in 2016, and has had a successful run of mixtapes and major-label records since his career began in 2009.